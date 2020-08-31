Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $564.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.10 million and the highest is $654.00 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,051,443 shares of company stock worth $101,417,211. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 108.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. 34,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,424. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 3.42.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

