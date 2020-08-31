Contrasting Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) & Aurora Mobile (NYSE:JG)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Aurora Mobile -16.99% -28.05% -15.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.58 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pivotal Acquisition and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Aurora Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

