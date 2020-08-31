Cormark Lowers Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Price Target to C$34.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

GC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of GC opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery acquired 1,000 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.87 per share, with a total value of C$27,874.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,776.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

