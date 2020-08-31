CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $852.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $783.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 165.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

