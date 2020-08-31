Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of COTY opened at $3.71 on Friday. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

