Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.30.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $325.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.46 and a beta of 1.49. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $337.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.