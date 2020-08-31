Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) vs. First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) Head to Head Review

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Criteo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Criteo and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 2 8 5 0 2.20 First Acceptance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.87% 11.96% 7.06% First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.26 billion 0.37 $90.75 million $2.08 6.57 First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

Criteo beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers its advertiser clients an integrated and modular customer platform that provides control, visibility, and detailed transparency on campaigns of business and marketing; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the Web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their traffic and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in the digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

First Acceptance Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It also provides direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations, which offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services. The company provides its services primarily to the retail, B2B, financial services, consumer, and healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.