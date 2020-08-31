Critical Review: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (NASDAQ:RYSMF)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Gold and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -60.53% -58.45% Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -69.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.41 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -90.04, suggesting that its share price is 9,104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Gold beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Company Profile

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

