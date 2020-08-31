CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CSX by 64.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CSX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

