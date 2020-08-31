CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $1.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

CVSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.95 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 476,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,874. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.