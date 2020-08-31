CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,728,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.43. 97,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

