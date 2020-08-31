Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 2,699 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.72. 60,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.