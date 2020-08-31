Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 189,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,854. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,527 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

