Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

ECL stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.25. 9,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

