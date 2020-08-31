Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,834. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

