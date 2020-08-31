Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,814 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. 120,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,913. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

