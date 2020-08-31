Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 427 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.13. 22,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,593. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.25. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

