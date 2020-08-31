Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 54,625 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. 257,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

