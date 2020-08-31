DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $19.41.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

