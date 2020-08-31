Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) & Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Head-To-Head Survey

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $512.95 million 0.63 -$118.29 million $0.47 18.53 Papa John’s Int’l $1.62 billion 2.00 $4.87 million $1.17 84.29

Papa John’s Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. Del Taco Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Del Taco Restaurants and Papa John’s Int’l, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 4 0 2.80 Papa John’s Int’l 0 5 9 0 2.64

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus price target of $93.46, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Papa John’s Int’l.

Volatility and Risk

Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Papa John’s Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants -45.73% 3.61% 1.20% Papa John’s Int’l 1.32% -15.73% 6.75%

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Del Taco Restaurants on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

