Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Dell stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

