Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

