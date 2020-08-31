Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang Sells 2,459 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,968.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $49,024.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

