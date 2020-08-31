Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPLM. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

LON DPLM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,930 ($25.22). 115,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,874.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,777.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12). The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

