Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,930 ($25.22). 115,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,777.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

