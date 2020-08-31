Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

DPLM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,930 ($25.22). 115,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,874.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

