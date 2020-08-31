Docebo’s (DCBO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$48.89 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$58.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

