Dock (DOCK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.72 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dock has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and $4.72 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dock has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,400,524 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

