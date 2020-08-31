Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.14. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $206.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dollar General by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.