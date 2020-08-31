Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) COO Sells $2,694,011.32 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DY opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

