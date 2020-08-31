E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. AlphaValue upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Commerzbank upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.82 on Friday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

