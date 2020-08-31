Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $11,594,802. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

