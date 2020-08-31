EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised EDP Renovaveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renovaveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander downgraded EDP Renovaveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised EDP Renovaveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renovaveis has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $17.17 on Friday. EDP Renovaveis has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

About EDP Renovaveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

