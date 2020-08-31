EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EH. ValuEngine raised EHang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EHang in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EHang has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $443.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

