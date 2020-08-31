EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EIFFAGE SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of EFGSY opened at $19.35 on Friday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.