Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $4.80 at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from $3.70 to $4.80 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,453,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

