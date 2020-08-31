Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.98 Million

Brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report $462.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $464.70 million. Entegris posted sales of $394.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. 5,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.