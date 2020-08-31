EtherGem 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,423.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $86,681.67 and $14,423.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $664.13 or 0.05659193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014909 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

