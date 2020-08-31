Ethos Price Reaches $0.0272 on Major Exchanges (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.13 or 0.05659193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014909 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.