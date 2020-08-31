Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 55.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

