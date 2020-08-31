Financial Survey: Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spark Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.59 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 37.80 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Revolution Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Revolution Medicines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Spark Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

