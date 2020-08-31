First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $91.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Solar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Solar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

