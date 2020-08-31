Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 125,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,107,996 shares of company stock valued at $501,248,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

