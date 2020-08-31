Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

