Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

