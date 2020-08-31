Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.20. 68,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,823. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

