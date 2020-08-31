Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,648,000 after acquiring an additional 800,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.89. 114,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.86. The company has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

