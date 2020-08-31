Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $163.30. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

