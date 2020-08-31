Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,586,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $422,596,000.

IWF traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $228.42. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,355. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

