Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,745,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

